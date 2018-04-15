Home / Sports News / NFL

Denver Broncos RB C.J. Anderson motivated by trade rumors

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 15, 2018 at 5:08 PM
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson told a Denver television station that he will use trade talk to motivate him this season.

Anderson acknowledged that he was aware that he "can be traded at any time" in an interview with KUSA Sunday, a day before the Broncos begin offseason workouts.

"Just focus on me," Anderson said. "Use it as motivation. But I'm going to focus on myself. I still have a job. Try to help my team win games. But at the end of the day, getting shopped around or rumors I was getting traded, I'm going to use it as motivation to show the organization I can still play at a high level."

If the Broncos cut Anderson, they will clear $4.5 million from the salary cap. The chances of that scenario happening would increase if they decide to select a running back in the NFL Draft, which is April 26-28.

Last year, Anderson rushed for 1,007 yards on 245 carries.

