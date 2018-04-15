Bills G Richie Incognito wants out of contract

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito wants out of the contract he signed with the team in March.

Last week, Incognito told reporters he planned to retire and the Bills placed him on the reserve/retired list two days later.

Incognito wrote on Twitter Saturday that he wants the Bills to release him.

"Please release me from my contract," Incognito wrote. "Contact Athletes First for further updates. Thank you for your service."

Athletes First is the agency Incognito fired more than a week ago before making his intentions known that he was retiring.

Since Incognito is still under contract, he would have to return his $1 million roster bonus that he agreed to on March 15. He can keep the bonus if he is cut by the Bills. The 34-year-old guard saw his base salary reduced from $6.325 million to 3.65 million in the new deal.

Incognito can also change his mind and decide to play out his contract. The Bills begin their offseason workout program on Monday.

Incognito has made the Pro Bowl on four occasions, including the past three seasons while in Buffalo.