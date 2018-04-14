Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Former LB Smith taken to substance abuse center

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 14, 2018 at 6:40 PM
Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith was transferred to an in-patient substance-abuse center, TMZ reported Friday.

Smith had a blood alcohol content of .40 when he arrived at the San Francisco Sheriff's Department last week.

Smith, who has been arrested three times in the last two months, was ordered to enroll in alcohol monitoring in the aftermath of his arrest pertaining to an alleged domestic violence incident in early March.

The 28-year-old Smith was booked last week for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail. He was arraigned on three charges of violating a protective order, which was issued when he was arraigned March 12 for domestic violence charges stemming from a March 3 incident with his fiancee.

Smith is due in court May 3.

Smith, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, appeared in five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. The Raiders released him on March 5 after he was accused of domestic violence. He hasn't played since 2015.

Smith was a first-team All-Pro in 2012 after he recorded 19.5 of his 47.5 career sacks that season.

