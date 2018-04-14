Cowboys WR Hurns: 'They might as well retire (No. 88)'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns said he will definitely not wear jersey No. 88, even though Dez Bryant is gone.

Hurns, who wore No. 88 in his four NFL seasons, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed with the Cowboys in March. At the time, he said he would switch to No. 17 since Bryant already wears that number.

But the Cowboys released Bryant on Friday, making the number available. Despite that, Hurns said he still will not wear No. 88.

"I will not be wearing 88, they might as well retire that number," Hurns wrote on Twitter.

Before Bryant, former Cowboys greats Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin wore No. 88.

Hurns chose No. 17 to honor the victims of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February. Hurns attended high school at Miami Carol City and played collegiately with the Miami Hurricanes before his NFL career took him north to Jacksonville.

The 26-year-old Hurns enjoyed a career season in 2015 with the Jaguars, reeling in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurns has been limited to 74 catches while playing 21 games over the last two seasons, however.

Hurns has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four NFL seasons.