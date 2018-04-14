Home / Sports News / NFL

Cowboys WR Hurns: 'They might as well retire (No. 88)'

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 14, 2018 at 6:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns said he will definitely not wear jersey No. 88, even though Dez Bryant is gone.

Hurns, who wore No. 88 in his four NFL seasons, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed with the Cowboys in March. At the time, he said he would switch to No. 17 since Bryant already wears that number.

But the Cowboys released Bryant on Friday, making the number available. Despite that, Hurns said he still will not wear No. 88.

"I will not be wearing 88, they might as well retire that number," Hurns wrote on Twitter.

Before Bryant, former Cowboys greats Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin wore No. 88.

Hurns chose No. 17 to honor the victims of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February. Hurns attended high school at Miami Carol City and played collegiately with the Miami Hurricanes before his NFL career took him north to Jacksonville.

The 26-year-old Hurns enjoyed a career season in 2015 with the Jaguars, reeling in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurns has been limited to 74 catches while playing 21 games over the last two seasons, however.

Hurns has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four NFL seasons.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
J.B. Shuck helps Miami Marlins ends losing streak in franchise debut J.B. Shuck helps Miami Marlins ends losing streak in franchise debut
2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7
Derek Jeter likes Marlins' grit, says attendance will improve with time Derek Jeter likes Marlins' grit, says attendance will improve with time
Chuck Liddell thinks McGregor will fight again in UFC, backs Karate league Chuck Liddell thinks McGregor will fight again in UFC, backs Karate league
2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Green Bay Packers' selections, team needs 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Green Bay Packers' selections, team needs