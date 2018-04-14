Arians looks headed to broadcast booth

Bruce Arians is heading from the sidelines to the broadcasting booth.

Arians, who announced his retirement as coach of the Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day, told Azcentral.com that he is weighing two offers to be an NFL in-booth analyst.

Just over two weeks after calling it quits, Arians said he had interviews with both FOX Sports and the NFL Network. He said at the time that he had a second interview scheduled with FOX and also planned to meet with CBS in February.

Arians noted he would be interested in a radio job as a way to stay connected to football, but that his preference is TV. His interest in working in television dates to calling the first Pennsylvania high school football championships in 1988 with former Philadelphia sportscaster Al Meltzer.

The 65-year-old Arians finished his fifth and final season in Arizona with an 8-8 mark. He retired with a 49-30-1 mark with Arizona and also posted a 9-3 record as an interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 while Chuck Pagano was undergoing treatment for cancer.