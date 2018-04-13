Wallace eager to show Eagles he's worth the weight

Wide receiver Mike Wallace had plenty of reasons not to go on a celebratory eating binge after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

Wallace agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $4 million, but a weighty issue guarantees he will be able to fatten his salary, according to ESPN.

When the reigning Super Bowl champions open their offseason workout program with team weigh-ins on Monday, Wallace will pocket $585,000 if he tips the scales under 250 pounds.

For those not keep score -- or weights -- at home, Wallace has always been among the league's fastest receivers and is listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

Perhaps the easiest money Wallace will make as he enters his 10th professional season, although he had a little fun with the issue via social media.

"Now I gotta lose 5 pounds so I can be 249 by Monday!" Wallace wrote on his Twitter account.

The 31-year-old Wallace has played for four teams in his first nine seasons. He had 52 receptions for 748 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Baltimore Ravens and went over 1,000 yards for the third time in his career in 2016, hauling in 72 catches for 1,017 yards.