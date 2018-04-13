Report: Seahawks sign Morris as backup QB

The Seattle Seahawks finally landed a backup to Russell Wilson, signing Stephen Morris, ESPN reported.

The news comes one day after reports surfaced that the team postponed a scheduled workout with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami, Morris has never played a down in the NFL. He has spent time on the roster of four different teams since 2014.

Seattle was in the market for a backup following the release last month of Trevone Boykin, who was arrested on domestic assault charges in Texas.

Morris threw for over 3,000 yards in each of his final two seasons at Miami, connecting for 42 touchdown passes versus 19 interceptions in that span. He is the only backup on the roster for the Seahawks.

Kaerpernick's workout was scratched due to conflicting reports, with ESPN citing that Seattle wanted him to commit to standing for the national anthem. However, the NFL Network reported that Kaepernick's stance on the national anthem was not the reason the workout was postponed.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, claiming owners have colluded to keep him out of the league. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted on several occasions that the 30-year-old Kaepernick isn't being blackballed.