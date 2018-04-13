Manziel satisfied as Spring League winds up

Johnny Manziel completed what he hopes is a step in his return to the NFL with a solid performance in the second and last game of the Spring League.

Manziel completed 10 of 16 passes for 188 yards and rushed for two touchdowns Thursday night to wrap up the abbreviated Spring League season in Austin, Texas.

The former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback pronounced himself satisfied with his performance in the developmental Spring League, which he is using as a potential springboard to resurrect his flagging career.

"I got to do exactly what I want to do and what I've been missing for the last two years," said Manziel, said, via ESPN.com.

The 25-year-old Manziel made his Spring League debut last Saturday by finishing 9 of 15 for 82 yards in what was his first game action since 2015 with the Cleveland Browns.

While Manziel also threw an interception in Thursday's contest, he flashed the skills that put him on the national radar as a freshman at Texas A&M. Manziel scrambled away from pressure early in the contest and, while on the run, connected with Antwan Goodley in stride for a 50-yard completion.

The next step for Manziel is unknown. While he'd obviously like to latch on with an NFL team, he said he will play in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats if no other opportunity arises. Hamilton starts its training camp in mid-May.

"I'm straight back to working out and doing what I did when I came here," Manziel said. "Everything else will sort itself out. I'm trying to do what I can do to come back to playing football whatever capacity that is. We know when deadlines are. We have another month or so to work out and not worry about anything."

Manziel, the 22nd overall selection in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland, played 15 games over two seasons for the Browns. He completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven fumbles.

He had significant problems off the field. Manziel was investigated by Dallas police in 2016 for domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped when he agreed to undergo counseling.

Manziel, the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy while at Texas A&M in 2012, entered a rehabilitation center in 2015 and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.