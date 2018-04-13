Davon House: Green Bay Packers re-sign CB, release LB

April 13 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have re-signed cornerback Davon House.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move on Friday. The Packers also released linebacker David Talley.

House's new contract is for one year. Green Bay also re-signed cornerback Tramon Williams in March.

House, 28, was a fourth round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of this career in Green Bay, before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. In his first season with the Jaguars, House tallied a franchise-record 23 passes defensed and had 60 tackles and four interceptions.

He returned to Green Bay last offseason.

The 6-foot, 188-pound defender has 199 tackles, 69 passes defensed, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 84 career games, including 45 starts.

House had 44 tackles, six passes defensed, an interception and a sack in 12 starts last season. He will wear No. 31 in 2018.

Talley, 23, entered the NFL last season as an undrafted free agent. He signed with the Packers in May, before landing on injured reserve in September. The 6-foot-1, 236-pound defender attended Grand Valley State. He has never taken an NFL snap.