2018 NFL Mock Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' selections, team needs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seven picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 7 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Buccaneers' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

BUCCANEERS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 6 6 7 7 6

STARTERS 0 2 4 2 3

BACKUPS 1 1 0 1 2

OTHER TEAMS 2 1 0 2 1

OUT OF THE LEAGUE 3 2 3 2 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Cornerback: The Bucs re-signed 35-year-old Brent Grimes to a one-year deal. But Vernon Hargreaves has not lived up to his first-round status and may be moved inside to nickel. Ryan Smith was up and down last season at cornerback. A lock-down cornerback would give the Bucs defense a big boost.

2. Guard: Sure, the Bucs could play Caleb Benenoch at right guard. But he also is the backup right tackle. Tampa Bay needs to continue to fortify their offensive line with the uncertain injury status of J.R. Sweezy.

3. Running back: The Bucs have only two proven running backs on the roster after releasing Doug Martin: Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers. The Bucs would seem to be in a good position to get a running back in the second or third round.

Below is a list of all seven of the Buccaneers' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

BUCCANEERS 2018 Draft (Seven picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-7: Derwin James, S, Florida State (6-2, 215, 4.47)

2-38: Ronald Jones, RB, USC (5-11, 205, 4.56)

4-102: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College (6-1, 190, 4.52)

5-144: Jalyn Holmes, DL, Ohio State (6-5, 283, 4.82)

6-180: Sean Welsh, G/C, Iowa (6-3, 306, 5.28)

6-202: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU (5-11, 203, 4.47)

*7-255: Kameron Kelly, CB/S, San Diego State (6-2, 204, 4.55)