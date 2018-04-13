2018 NFL Mock Draft: San Francisco 49ers' selections, team needs

The San Francisco 49ers have nine picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 9 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Texas.

Here is a look at the 49ers' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

49ERS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 11 12 10 11 10

STARTERS 1 3 4 3 4

BACKUPS 1 1 1 2 6

OTHER TEAMS 3 3 2 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 6 5 3 6 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Wide receiver: As much as Richard Sherman is expected to make life easier for whoever the 49ers decide to line up at the opposite corner, imagine what, say, Odell Beckham Jr. would mean to move-the-chains types Pierre Garcon and speedy Marquise Goodwin. It's no surprise that the 49ers have been linked to a draft-day trade for Beckham because this year's prospects aren't remotely comparable.

2. Defensive end: You simply cannot have enough edge rushers and corners. The 49ers acquired one of the latter in free agency, giving them less of a need there. But even though they have used first-round picks on defensive linemen the last three seasons, none has made 49ers fans forget the glory days of Charles Haley. Exhausting a fourth straight first-round pick on a defensive lineman is unlikely, but that doesn't mean the need doesn't still exist.

3. Strong safety: Safeties and cornerbacks are the players most commonly linked to the 49ers in the draft because they are likely to be among the best athletes available at No. 9, and the 49ers have needs at both positions. Finding a replacement for Eric Reid is probably a slightly higher priority because the 49ers use their strong safety like a fourth linebacker, a position at which they could use a safety net in case Reuben Foster has more problems.

Below is a list of all nine of the 49ers' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

49ERS 2018 Draft (Nine picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-9: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State (5-11, 183, 4.32)

2-59: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame (6-5, 214, 4.48)

3-70: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest (6-3, 264, 4.77)

3-74: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas (6-2, 236, 4.52)

4-128: Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech (6-4, 314, 5.24)

5-143: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas (6-1, 210, 4.58)

6-184: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami (6-4, 286, 5.12)

7-223: Will Dissly, TE, Washington (6-4, 262, 4.87)

7-240: Siran Neal, CB/S, Jacksonville State (6-0, 206, 4.56)