2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Green Bay Packers' selections, team needs

The Green Bay Packers have 12 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 14 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Packers' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

PACKERS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 11 9 8 7 10

STARTERS 1 4 3 3 1

BACKUPS 0 2 3 4 7

OTHER TEAMS 5 2 1 0 1

OUT OF LEAGUE 5 1 1 0 1

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Cornerback: Opponents had a passer rating of 102.0 against Green Bay in 2017 - the worst mark in franchise history. Opposing quarterbacks also completed 67.8 percent of their passes, which was also the worst mark in franchise history. Amazingly, the Packers have done very little to improve the position. Damarious Randall was traded for quarterback DeShone Kizer and 35-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams was signed in free agency. Otherwise, the same cast of characters could be back in 2018.

2. Outside linebacker: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry will count more than $22 million against the salary cap next season. Even with that duo - who both rank among Green Bay's top-five paid players - the Packers ranked 17th in sacks (37.0) in 2017. The biggest reason is injuries. Matthews missed nine games over the last two seasons, while Perry has never played 16 games in his six NFL seasons. Holdovers Kyler Fackrell and Vince Biegel have a lot to prove, meaning an infusion of youth and talent are imperative on draft weekend.

3. Wide receiver: Jordy Nelson was released and signed with Oakland. That should be addition by subtraction. Jeff Janis also signed with Cleveland. That leaves the Packers with Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and not much else. Green Bay needs to add speed to this group in the worst possible way. The Packers also need better depth than the current group of Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis and DeAngelo Yancey. Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson was a wizard at drafting wide receivers. We'll soon find out if new general manager Brian Gutekunst has the same magic.

Below is a list of all 12 of the Packers' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

PACKERS 2018 Draft (12 picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-14: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College (6-2, 252, 4.64)

2-45: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU (6-3, 199, 4.34)

3-76: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford (6-1, 209, 4.49)

4-101: Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin (6-2, 248, 4.80)

*4-133: Will Richardson, T/G, North Carolina State (6-6, 306, 5.22)

5-138: Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana (6-1, 206, 4.51)

*5-172: Mason Cole, G/C, Michigan (6-4, 307, 5.23)

*5-174: Trent Thompson, DT, Georgia (6-3, 288, 5.06)

6-186: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama (6-0, 199, 4.35)

*6-207: Deon Yelder, TE, Western Kentucky (6-3, 251, 4.74)

7-232: Justin Watson, WR, Penn (6-2, 215, 4.44)

7-239: Philip Lindsay, RB, Colorado (5-7, 184, 4.39)