2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' selections, team needs

The New York Jets have six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 3 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Jets' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

JETS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 12 6 7 9

STARTERS 1 0 1 4 3

BACKUPS 0 2 4 3 6

OTHER TEAMS 4 2 0 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 2 8 1 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Quarterback: The only Jets team this century to finish in the top 10 in the NFL in points scored was the 2008 squad, which had quarterback Brett Favre in his only season as a member of the Jets, so that underscores the importance of the position when it comes to something fundamentally necessary to win football games -- scoring points. Josh McCown put up decent numbers last year, more so at home, but he struggled in the fourth quarter. The Jets are hoping to find their franchise quarterback with the No. 3 pick, someone who will be around the next 15 seasons or so.

2. Edge rusher: The Jets only had 28 sacks last season (fifth worst in the league) and they need someone to replace Muhammad Wilkerson on the line. Their only bona fide pass rusher is Leonard Williams. They have depth guys in Xavier Cooper and Mike Pennel, but they'd be well served to get some young, hungry edge rushers in the later rounds of the draft.

3. Offensive line: The Jets had one of the worst lines in football last season, and it led to an extremely inconsistent run game and getting their starting quarterback injured for the season in Week 14. If the Jets are going to invest so much in their quarterback of the future, they need to better protect him. Kelvin Beachum is a solid left tackle, free-agent additions Spencer Long should be an upgrade at center and right guard Brian Winters should return healthy this season after an abdominal issue. But the Jets need more depth at guard.

Below is a list of all six of the Jets' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

JETS 2018 Draft (Six picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-3: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma (6-0, 214, 4.75)

3-72: Arden Key, DE/LB, LSU (6-5, 238, 4.88)

4-107: Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford (6-5, 244, 4.75)

5-157: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane (5-10, 182, 4.32)

6-179: Timon Parris, T/G, Stony Brook (6-6, 312, 5.30)

7-235: Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone (6-2, 197, 4.36)