2018 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots' selections, team needs

The New England Patriots have eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 23 and 31 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Patriots' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

PATRIOTS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 9 11 9 4

STARTERS 0 0 3 2 0

BACKUPS 1 2 3 4 3

OTHER TEAMS 2 4 2 2 1

OUT OF LEAGUE 4 3 3 1 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Tackle: Left tackle Nate Solder's free-agent departure and the fact that 2016 top pick (third round) Antonio Garcia missed his entire rookie season on reserve/non-football illness with blood clots in his lungs has left New England with no real options at the most important line spot. It's not a great class of tackles, but the Patriots might need to find one who can step in and play as a rookie on one of the NFL's top passing attacks.

2. Pass rusher: Adrian Clayborn is a solid defensive end addition, but not an impact pass rusher. It's not a strong class of edge talent, but finding a guy with at least rotational pass rush ability is a goal in Foxborough.

3. Quarterback: The 40-year-old MVP Tom Brady isn't getting any younger and there is now doubt he's still driven to play until he's 45. In a top-heavy quarterback class, the Patriots could have strong interest in finding the developmental heir after trading away impressive young backup Jimmy Garoppolo last fall.

Below is a list of all eight of the Patriots' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

PATRIOTS 2018 Draft (Eight picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-23: Kolton Miller, T, UCLA (609, 309, 4.91)

1-31: Lorenzo Carter, DE/LB, Georgia (6-5, 250, 4.46)

2-43: Justin Reid, S, Stanford (6-0, 207, 4.40)

2-63: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond (6-3, 222, 4.81)

3-95: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State (6-1, 203, 4.52)

6-198: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland (5-10, 201, 4.46)

*6-210: Troy Apke, S, Penn State (6-1, 200, 4.34)

7-219: Jullian Taylor, DL, Temple (6-4, 294, 4.94)