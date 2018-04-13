2018 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers' selections, team needs

The Los Angeles Chargers have seven picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 17 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Chargers' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

CHARGERS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 6 6 5 8 7

STARTERS 1 1 3 3 0

BACKUPS 0 3 2 4 7

OTHER TEAMS 2 0 0 1 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 3 2 0 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Defensive tackle: It's easy to crow about what's on the edges of the Chargers' 4-3 alignment: Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. But a peek inside shows an aging Brandon Mebane and adequate mate in Corey Liuget. But with Liuget being out the first four games on a suspension and the Chargers sour on him to a degree anyway, a defensive tackle would be a nice fit. Imagine how effective Bosa and Ingram could be with some inside push.

2. Inside linebacker: The Chargers were tough to pass against last year, but to run against? Not so much. Some of that has to do with the shortcomings in the previous regime, but it's also a sign that the inside linebackers weren't very stout. Denzel Perryman has some pop, but he's not always on the field because of injuries. He needs some help, if nothing else, if the Chargers want to show a physical side on this side of the ball.

3. Safety: Tre Boston was pretty solid last year after beating out incumbent Dwight Lowery in a spirited camp battle. But he's hit the free-agent market and it appears the Chargers are waiting for someone else to set his price before they swoop in. If not, they do have Jaylen Watkins, but he was more of a part-time player with the Eagles with five starts in four years. This spot has yet to be dissolved.

Below is a list of all seven of the Chargers' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

CHARGERS 2018 Draft (Seven picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-17: Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame (6-8, 309, 5.25)

2-48: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest (6-1, 200, 4.50)

3-84: Fred Warner, LB, BYU (6-3, 236, 4.64)

4-119: Andrew Brown, DL, Virginia (6-3, 296, 4.98)

5-155: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana (6-3, 220, 4.60)

6-191: Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia (6-3, 218, 4.95)

*7-251: Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State (6-5, 256, 4.86)