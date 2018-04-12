Report: Texans to cut OT Newton

Although Bill O'Brien lauded the work ethic that Derek Newton has shown in his comeback effort, the Houston Texans coach apparently was not impressed enough to keep the offensive tackle.

Newton was informed by the Texans that he is being released, according to USA Today, which also reported that Newton is filing a grievance against team for not paying a roster bonus he believes he deserves.

Newton tore patella tendons in both knees during the 2016 season and missed all of the 2017 campaign.

Newton failed the team physical on March 23, but according to the USA Today report, Newton got a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that indicated he was cleared to take part in workouts.

Newton's $500,000 roster bonus, which was due April 1, has not been paid.

Late last month, O'Brien noted Newton's effort in his comeback attempt.

"I would say he's on schedule, but I wouldn't say that he'd be able to a ton of things this spring," O'Brien told the Houston Chronicle. "Nobody's worked harder than Derek Newton to try to get back to where he is.

"He's a very hardworking guy. The guy's been in there every single day at 6 a.m. five days a week. He probably comes in on the weekends on his own. I would say he's probably not (going to be) able to do a bunch of field work. He can, rehab-wise, but not in team periods and things like that."

The Texans' offseason program begins Monday.

The 311-pound Newton, 30, had been a starter for the Texans for five consecutive seasons, including in 2016, when he started the first six games before suffering the injuries.