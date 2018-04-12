Report: S Vaccaro to visit Dolphins

Free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro is scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Vaccaro recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 12 games last season with the New Orleans Saints before landing on injured reserve. He told The Times-Picayune last month that he was fully healthy following core muscle surgery.

The 27-year-old Vaccaro has collected 385 tackles, eight interceptions and 7.5 sacks in 68 career games since being selected by the Saints with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Should Vaccaro land in South Florida, he'd join a Dolphins team that boasts starting safeties Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald.