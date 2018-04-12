Niners LB Foster charged with three felonies

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with three felonies in a domestic violence case stemming from his February arrest, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Foster with felony domestic violence, another felony for forcefully attempting to prevent the victim from reporting the crime, and a third felony for possessing an assault weapon.

Foster is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a large capacity magazine.

If convicted, officials said Foster could face more than 11 years in prison.

"Foster, 24, physically attacked the 28-year-old woman during a February argument at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum," the Santa Clara District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Per ESPN, officials said Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times.

Foster's arraignment is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

"Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners," Santa Clara prosecutor Kevin Smith said in a statement, per NFL.com. "Our office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest."

The NFL issued a statement Thursday saying "we continue to monitor all developments in this matter which is under review of the personal conduct policy."

The 49ers also offered the following statement:

"The 49ers organization is aware of today's disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster. We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process."

Last month, owner Jed York said the 49ers wanted Foster on the team, but that it depends on him avoiding more off-the-field problems.

"We'd love Reuben to be on this team," York told NBC Sports Bay Area at the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. "And we'd love him to participate for us. But if he's not doing things off the field that allow us to be able to rely on him, or he's doing something that we're not comfortable with off the field and it's proven that's what's going on -- I think the guys have said then you're just going to have to move on."

Foster also was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The 49ers selected Foster with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He finished his rookie season second on the team with 72 tackles in 10 games.

Although Foster played his first season without an off-field incident, red flags were raised when he was sent home early from the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine after he got into an argument with a hospital worker. Also, his urine sample showed up as diluted, which, according to the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, was treated as a positive test.