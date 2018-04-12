Kraft on Gronk's 2018 status: 'It's not even an issue'

Rob Gronkowski's playing future has been in question ever since the star tight end openly contemplated retirement moments after the New England Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, however, insists he's not worried about Gronkowski's availability for the 2018 season.

"It's not even an issue for me," Kraft told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "I didn't know about it until I read about it in the paper. I saw him (recently at Gillette Stadium). We have a fun, good relationship. He is one of the most up people I know. I was impressed that he was coming in late and doing whatever he had to do to make himself feel right and get his body right."

Kraft also shared that he knows what he has in Gronkowski, who is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady.

"I think (Gronkowski) is the best tight end in the game, maybe in the history of the game, so we're privileged to have a quarterback (in Brady) and tight end in those positions," Kraft said. "I do believe, though, people feel differently (after a loss). That was a tough loss. We'll let things sort out and see what happens."

Sorting things out is all part of the process, Kraft contends.

"Look, things can change, but I've been dealing with this for 24 years," Kraft said. "It's always something. My job is to try to keep things cool, have continuity and attract the best people. And we've done OK over the last 24 years from where we were the (previous) 35.

"I can't predict everything that is going to happen. There are acts of God. Anyone could be in a car accident, so we have to develop contingency plans for everything -- coaching, players. But I'm optimistic about the future."