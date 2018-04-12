Ex-49ers, Raiders LB Aldon Smith had .40 BAC when arrested last week

Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith had a blood alcohol content of .40 when he arrived at the San Francisco Sheriff's Department last week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Smith's blood alcohol level is more than five times the legal limit in California and is deemed "life-threatening," per WebMD.com.

"That amount of alcohol is the equivalent of the anesthesia for major surgery," Dr. Keith Humphreys, an addiction expert and professor in Stanford's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, told The Chronicle. "A normal-type person would be blacked out unconscious and at risk of a coma.

"...[being able to] walk around at 0.40, he has to be exceptionally alcohol-dependent already. ... Anyone at that level has a serious alcohol problem."

San Francisco Assistant District Attorney Courtney Burris said the Smith incident was "evidence of a severe alcohol issue," the newspaper reported.

Smith, who has been arrested three times in the last two months, was ordered to enroll in alcohol monitoring in the aftermath of his arrest pertaining to an alleged domestic violence incident in early March.

The 28-year-old Smith was booked last week for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail. He was arraigned on three charges of violating a protective order, which was issued when he was arraigned March 12 for domestic violence charges stemming from a March 3 incident with his fiancee.

After turning himself in on those charges March 23, he failed to show for a court appearance. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor that monitors alcohol use through sweat.

Smith, who is being held on $500,000 bond, is no stranger to having trouble with the law.

He's been charged with DUI on three separate occasions since 2012 and was charged with three counts of felony possession of illegal firearms in 2013 before having those charges reduced to misdemeanors.

Smith, who was the seventh overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, appeared in five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. The Raiders released him on March 5 after he was accused of domestic violence. He hasn't played since 2015.

Smith was a first-team All-Pro in 2012 after he recorded 19.5 of his 47.5 career sacks in that season.