DE Dion Jordan signs tender with Seattle Seahawks

Defensive end Dion Jordan, the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2013 draft, will stay with the Seattle Seahawks after signing his $1.9 million restricted free-agent tender, the team announced Thursday.

Jordan missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of a suspension and a knee injury, and he played just five games for the Seahawks last season. However, he had four sacks and forced a fumble in those five games without starting any of them.

Jordan, 28, figures to get more playing time in 2018 after the Seahawks traded away defensive end Michael Bennett.

"He can be a legitimate factor," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Jordan on the team's website after the 2017 season. "He just has a really unproven background and there is not much to go on there, so we're having to piece it together with the few plays that we've got. But he made some real positive overtures and he's an exciting prospect for us. Really exciting prospect."

Jordan was drafted by the Miami Dolphins but had just three sacks in 26 games, including one start, in his two seasons with the Dolphins.