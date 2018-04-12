Home / Sports News / NFL

CB Davon House agrees to one-year deal with Green Bay Packers

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 12, 2018 at 4:42 PM
Free-agent cornerback Davon House has agreed to sign a one-year deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

The contract is contingent on House passing a physical.

Green Bay selected House in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he played for the Packers from 2011 through 2014.

He spent the next two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he started all 16 games for the Jaguars in 2015, when he had four interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

House, 28, returned to Green Bay for the 2017 season and started all 12 games in which he played, recording one interception and six passes defensed to go along with 44 tackles and one sack. He missed games because of hamstring, quadriceps, shoulder and back injuries.

House joins cornerbacks Tramon Williams, Kevin King and Quinten Rollins on the Packers' roster.

