2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Buffalo Bills' selections, team needs

The Buffalo Bills have nine picks in the NFL Draft, including No. 12 and 22 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Bills' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

BILLS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 8 7 6 7 6

STARTERS 0 1 0 2 4

BACKUPS 0 1 2 0 2

OTHER TEAMS 5 3 1 4 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 3 2 3 1 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Quarterback: Signing AJ McCarron was a smart move, but the Bills have to make every play possible to acquire their potential franchise quarterback in this draft. Thanks to the trade of left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, the Bills now have the 12th and 21st picks in the first round, plus two picks in each of the second and third rounds, so they have more than enough capital to perhaps get as high as the Giants' spot at No. 2, assuming the Giants are willing to deal.

2. Linebacker: The Bills did not re-sign Preston Brown, the quarterback of their defense the past four seasons. He ended up in Cincinnati on a one-year, $4 million contract, an indication that Brown really wasn't a commodity the Bills were interested in. Matt Milano is the lone returning linebacker who figures to be a full-time starter, especially with Lorenzo Alexander turning 35 years old, so the Bills have major work to do as they need a middle linebacker and an outside linebacker.

3. Wide receiver: Signing Kaelin Clay, who was briefly with Buffalo last season, gives the Bills some much-needed speed, but he has contributed very little on offense to both the Panthers and Bills and is more of a return specialist. Zay Jones and Kelvin Benjamin need help, and a deep threat is the greatest need.

Below is a list of all nine of the Bills' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

BILLS 2018 Draft (Nine picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-12: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville (6-2, 216, 4.44)

1-22: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP (6-2, 327, 5.14)

2-53: Josh Sweat, DE/LB, Florida State (6-5, 251, 4.53)

2-56: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M (5-10, 201, 4.45)

3-65: Brian O'Neill, T, Pittsburgh (6-7, 297, 4.80)

3-96: Rashaan Gaulden, CB/S, Tennessee (6-1, 197, 4.61)

4-121: Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina (6-0, 237, 4.63)

5-166: Scott Quessenberry, G/C, UCLA (6-4, 310, 5.09)

6-187: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan (5-10, 193, 4.40)