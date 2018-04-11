Report: Jets to exercise fifth-year option on DE Williams

The New York Jets plan to pick up the fifth-year option on former Pro Bowl defensive end Leonard Williams, according to a published report.

The New York Daily News on Wednesday reported that the Jets have been encouraged by the play of Williams, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The team will pick up his option for the 2019 season prior to the May 3 deadline, the newspaper reported, citing an undisclosed source.

Williams will make $2.975 million in 2018 while his fifth-year option salary will be the average of the top 10 players at his position.

The 23-year-old Williams recorded 47 tackles, two sacks and an interception last season, one year removed from a seven-sack performance during his Pro Bowl campaign.

Williams has collected 178 tackles and 12 sacks in 48 career games with the Jets.