Report: CB Johnson agrees to terms with Seahawks

Free-agent cornerback Dontae Johnson has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

The move represents an effective exchange of cornerbacks between the NFC West rivals, as Richard Sherman was released by the Seahawks and signed with the 49ers last month.

Johnson, who met with the Seahawks last month, had a more recent visit with the Minnesota Vikings this week. He will join a remade secondary in Seattle with Shaquil Griffin and Justin Coleman.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson spent the past four seasons with 49ers, starting all 16 games in 2017 and recording 76 tackles with one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Johnson, 26, missed just one game in his four seasons with San Francisco but only started a combined six games prior to last season.

Sherman agreed to a three-year, $39.15 million contract to join the 49ers after being released by the Seahawks. He said last month that the 49ers "reached out five to 10 minutes" after he was released.