Report: Bears won't match Saints' offer to Meredith

The Chicago Bears will not to match the two-year, $10 million offer sheet restricted free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith signed with the New Orleans Saints last week, a source told the NFL Network on Wednesday.

First-year head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace sat down with Meredith to tell him of the decision.

Meredith's contract with New Orleans includes $5.4 million guaranteed, which was too much for the Bears after they signed wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in free agency.

Meredith caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns with the Bears in 2016, but missed last season after sustaining an ACL injury in August.