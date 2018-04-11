RGIII sees 'great opportunity' to learn from Flacco

Quarterback Robert Griffin III said that his focus is on the future as opposed to his past during his introductory press conference with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Griffin, who went unsigned for the entire 2017 season, said that he "isn't really" concerned about returning to where he was as a rookie and that he wants to do "whatever I can do to help the team win games."

The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year also said he was looking forward to the chance to learn from fellow quarterback Joe Flacco.

"I really do look forward to getting in the quarterback room with him," said Griffin, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last week.

"It's a great opportunity for me. I still feel like I'm a young player. I'm 28, but feel like I'm 25. He's been through a lot of things in his career. He's been to the pinnacle, won the Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP. I think that's a great opportunity to learn from him."

Griffin was offered a contract by the Ravens last offseason, but he ultimately turned them down and remained out of football. He noted that he had no guarantees of playing again after sitting out last season.

"I think playing football in the NFL is not something that's promised," Griffin said. "So, you have to make sure you stay ready. That's what my focus was all last year and coming into this offseason and keep the faith."

The year off, Griffin said, helped him overcome lingering aches and pains.

"Being 100 percent honest, I haven't felt this good since I came out of college," Griffin said. "A year off of football can do that when trucks aren't landing on you every play."

Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games during the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns.

He led the Browns to their last win -- over the then-San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve 2016 -- but was released on March 10, 2017, after Cleveland acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Griffin spent four seasons in Washington after being selected with the second overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.