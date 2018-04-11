NFL announces preseason schedule

The NFL released its 2018 preseason schedule, a 65-game slate that opens with the traditional Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio, and includes eight nationally-televised games.

The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens kick off the schedule on Thursday, Aug. 2, with the Hall of Fame Game, which will be televised on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

In week 2 of the preseason, ESPN will televise games between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. ET, and the Ravens vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

There will be five nationally-televised games on the third week of the preseason, starting with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Cleveland Browns on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 23.

The other nationally-televised games include the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 24, on CBS; the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS; the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 26, on FOX, and the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Dallas Cowboys later the same day on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Two other preseason games to keep an eye on are Jon Gruden's return to Oakland as head coach of the Raiders against the Detroit Lions in the first week of the preseason, and a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles visiting the New England Patriots in Week 2, Specific dates and times for every game will be released later in the offseason.