Dolphins reportedly land LB Garvin

Linebacker Terence Garvin has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Garvin recorded 25 tackles and two forced fumbles in 15 games last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He collected 77 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 74 career contests with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins and Seahawks.

The 27-year-old Garvin is expected to provide interior depth for the Dolphins, who released 2014 Pro Bowl linebacker Lawrence Timmons during the offseason.

Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million contract with Miami last season after leaving the Steelers. He played in 14 games for the Dolphins, all as a starter, and had 84 tackles. Timmons has 35.5 career sacks, but he did not record a sack in 2017.