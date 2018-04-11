Cincinnati Bengals owner asked Eric Reid about anthem protests

Free-agent safety Eric Reid was asked for his reaction by Mike Brown after the Cincinnati Bengals owner told him that he plans to prohibit kneeling during the national anthem for the 2018 season, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Wednesday.

Per his report, Florio said that the conversation on Monday almost exclusively centered on the topic and that Reid wasn't willing to make a commitment on the spot.

Reid said last month that he's currently not planning to kneel or otherwise demonstrate during the anthem.

The former Pro Bowl selection took a physical after the meeting and spent time reviewing film with members of the coaching staff.

"The Club conducts many interviews with players throughout the year. The Club views these interviews as confidential and does not comment on them," the Bengals said in a statement with Pro Football Talk when reached for comment regarding the interactions between Brown and Reid.

Reid, 26, has been a starter in each of his five NFL seasons, and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. However, there has not been much interest in Reid. There are suspicions that his decision not to stand during the national anthem before games in the past might have affected his market appeal.

"I stand by what I've done," Reid said last month, according to the San Jose Mercury News. "I know what I've done. My faith in God is the reason. I can go to sleep at night confident knowing I did what I was called to do.

"I'm just going to stay positive, stay in shape and see what happens."

Reid was the first teammate to kneel next to Colin Kaepernick in the 2016 season.

A 2013 first-round pick, Reid started 12 of the 13 games he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, when he had two interceptions, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 66 tackles. He has 10 interceptions, 34 passes defended, one sack and 318 tackles in his career.