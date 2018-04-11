Champions League: Bayern Munich advances after draw with Sevilla

April 11 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League semifinals after a 0-0 draw against Sevilla Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The German Bundesliga squad won the first leg of the quarterfinal series 2-1 on April 3 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain. Sevilla needed a 2-0 result to advance.

There were plenty of chances for both squads to net scores. Bayern nearly drew first blood in the third minute. Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez stepped up for a free kick from about 30 yards out, but put the attempt over the bar.

Forward Robert Lewandowski nearly got another goal for Bayern in the seventh minute. He went up for a header off of a cross and bumped heads with a defender. The shot went toward the center of the goal, but was hit over by Sevilla keeper David Soria.

Soria saved Sevilla again in the 38th minute. That time, Franck Ribery ripped a shot toward the Sevilla net, but Soria dove to his right for a block.

Ever Banega sent in a free kick in the 59th minute for Sevilla's best chance. Joaquin Correa headed the pass, but drilled the crossbar. Soria held strong in net and wouldn't let the home squad pull ahead, but did not get any offense from his teammates in the draw.

"We didn't let ourselves get flustered and become nervous," Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes said after the match, according to the team's Twitter account.

"Sevilla had some good moments, but sometimes you just need to keep a clean sheet. That's what I told the players and that was enough tonight."

Bayern joins Real Madrid, Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals.

"We played a good match," Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella said after the match. "We had balance, clear opportunities to score, as seen with Sarabia and Correa, and I am proud of the team because it wasn't easy competing against a rival that is always competing to win the Champions League."