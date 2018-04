Free agent tight end Bryce Williams signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, the team announced. Terms were not announced.

The 6-6, 260-pound Williams, 25, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2016 and spent his rookie season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

Williams spent the 2017 offseason with the Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers before being released by Carolina on Sept. 1.