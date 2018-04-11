Bryant will meet with Cowboys owner Jones

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, whose lucrative salary and declining production have put his future with the Dallas Cowboys in question, will meet with owner Jerry Jones on Friday, according to media reports.

The 29-year-old Bryant, who is due to make $12.5 million in 2018, with a $16.5 million salary cap hit, has failed to reach 900 yards receiving in a season since signing the contract in 2015. He went over 1,200 yards in each of three previous seasons.

Jones has consistently backed Bryant this offseason, but there is speculation that the three-time Pro Bowl selection might be asked at the meeting to take a pay cut or be released.

The Cowboys, who begin offseason workouts on Monday, signed wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and are considering selecting a receiver high in the draft later this month.