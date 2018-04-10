Reports: Jets to host Darnold for pre-draft visit

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to visit the New York Jets' facility in Florham Park (N.J.) in the coming days, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Darnold has been making frequent stops to NFL teams, including visiting the Cleveland Browns last Wednesday and Denver Broncos two days later. The Browns own the first and fourth overall picks while the Broncos hold the fifth selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Darnold is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants this week and work out with the Buffalo Bills on Friday. The Giants hold the second overall pick while the Bills have the 12th.

Darnold is viewed as the top overall prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang in his most recent Big Board. Rang lists UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen as second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

The Jets traded up three spots to the third overall pick of the draft last month and are expected to select one of the top four quarterbacks available, presumably from the list that includes Darnold, Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma.

New York worked out Allen last week, met with Mayfield on Monday and will have Rosen pay a visit later this week.

Darnold completed 303 of 480 passes for 4,143 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, last season. He threw 31 touchdown passes a redshirt freshman.

The Jets signed quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason.

McCown, who turns 39 in July, is coming off one of his most productive seasons in 2017. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes, threw for a career-high 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 13 games before his season ended due to a broken left hand.

McCown joins Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty as quarterbacks on the team.