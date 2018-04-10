Rams' Westbrooks gets 1-day jail sentence

Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks was sentenced to one day in jail and three years probation last week after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Westbrooks was given credit for time served during his sentencing on Friday.

The 27-year-old Westbrooks was arrested in September on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and four other charges after a traffic stop near Bakersfield (Calif.). The other charges were suspicion of receiving stolen property, carrying a stolen loaded firearm, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Signed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract extension in September, Westbrooks recorded 23 tackles and four sacks while making nine starts in 16 games last season.

Westbrook has collected 71 tackles and eight sacks in 51 career games with the Rams since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

He likely will serve as a backup this upcoming season, as the Rams plan to start Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers on the defensive line.