Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers meets Dalai Lama

Aaron Rodgers shared a moment with the Dalai Lama during the Green Bay Packers quarterback's recent trip to India with girlfriend and race car driver Danica Patrick.

A photo posted on the spiritual leader of the Tibet's Instagram page early Tuesday showed the Dalai Lama wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.

Rodgers presented the items as gifts to the Dalai Lama.

The 34-year-old Rodgers and Patrick, 36, were on a philanthropic mission on behalf of Starkey Hearing Foundation to give hearing aids to those who wouldn't have access to them otherwise.