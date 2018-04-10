Home / Sports News / NFL

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers meets Dalai Lama

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 10, 2018 at 5:56 PM
Aaron Rodgers shared a moment with the Dalai Lama during the Green Bay Packers quarterback's recent trip to India with girlfriend and race car driver Danica Patrick.

A photo posted on the spiritual leader of the Tibet's Instagram page early Tuesday showed the Dalai Lama wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.

Rodgers presented the items as gifts to the Dalai Lama.

The 34-year-old Rodgers and Patrick, 36, were on a philanthropic mission on behalf of Starkey Hearing Foundation to give hearing aids to those who wouldn't have access to them otherwise.

