Ben Roethlisberger makes boy's dream come true on Twitter

April 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger surprised a 9-year-old boy with a personal invitation to his football camp.

Roethlisberger made the dream come true Monday for Caleb Koehler, the son of Cindy and Craig Koehler.

Craig is the football coach at Concord High School in Dunlap, Ind.

"If you could meet one person in the world, who would it be?" Cindy Koehler asked her son in a video posted to her Twitter account Sunday.

@steelers no risk no reward.... he begged me to get this to #7 from his biggest fan.. pic.twitter.com/GdWFzajXaZ — Cindy Koehler (@ck5121) April 8, 2018

Caleb -- who was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt -- said "Ben Roethlisberger" with no hesitation.

He said he would hyperventilate and pass out if Roethlisberger made the meeting happen. He replied with "no risk, no reward" when his mom told him she was going to share the video with the six-time Pro Bowler.

Well, Roethlisberger came through and Caleb is still standing strong -- and maybe even a little taller now.

"Hey Caleb, it's Ben Roethlisberger. I saw the tweet that your mom put out. I thought was pretty cool," Roethlsiberger said in his response on Monday night. "Your 'no risk, no reward,' I really liked that. So I thought maybe I'd try to reward you and invite you personally to my football camp on June 17."

"I think you'd have a lot of fun and maybe ill be able to throw you a pass and you'll be able to catch and show everybody what kind of skills you have. I appreciate all of your support and I hope to see you on June 17 at my camp."

No risk no reward, right?



Caleb said if he could meet anyone in the world, it would be Ben Roethlisberger. @_BigBen7 saw his video and decided to help him out.https://t.co/oRSuwsuFja — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 10, 2018

Cindy Koehler also filmed Caleb's response to the video. He was mesmerized by the celebrity gunslinger, before screaming "Oh my God!" He also begged his mom to let him go to the camp before filming a thank you video.

Ben Roethlisberger Football Procamp takes place on June 17 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh, Pa. The camp costs about $200 and includes: tips and hands-on instruction from Roethlisberger and camp coaches; skill stations, contests and non contact games; catching a pass from Roethlisberger; a souvenir autograph from Roethlisberger; limited-edition Nike gear package; and more.

Proceeds from the camp benefit the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.