Arizona Cardinals being patient with former Vikings QB Sam Bradford

The Arizona Cardinals are not concerned with getting new quarterback Sam Bradford on the field and up to speed.

The oft-injured Bradford, who signed a one-year contract worth $20 million last month, appeared in only two games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

That's why new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is more focused on making sure the veteran quarterback is healthy rather than worrying about if he will be an active participant in the offseason program.

"The biggest thing we're going to do with Sam is make sure that he's ready to play 16-plus games," Wilks told reporters Tuesday. "I've seen what he can do over the years. I'm not concerned about trying to get him out there quick as possible to throw the ball."

Bradford performed well in his first season with the Minnesota Vikings in place of an injured Teddy Bridgewater. He was not as fortunate in the 2017 season opener, sustaining a non-contact left knee injury during Minnesota's 29-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The injury was to the same knee that the 30-year-old Bradford had twice torn his ACL. He aggravated the injury upon his return in Week 5, went on injured reserve and had arthroscopic surgery in November before being activated as Case Keenum's backup during the postseason.

A former Heisman Trophy winner and top overall pick of the 2010 NFL draft, Bradford has thrown for 19,049 yards with 101 touchdowns and 57 interceptions in 80 career contests with the then-St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Vikings.