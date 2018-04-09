Safety Eric Reid to visit Bengals

Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid reportedly is scheduled to make his first free-agent visit.

Reid is expected to meet with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who also reported "there is a real good chance he signs with this visit."

Reid, 26, has been a starter in each of his five NFL seasons, and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. However, there has not been much interest in Reid. There are suspicions that his decision not to stand during the national anthem before games in the past might have affected his market appeal.

"I stand by what I've done," Reid said last month, according to the San Jose Mercury News. "I know what I've done. My faith in God is the reason. I can go to sleep at night confident knowing I did what I was called to do.

"I'm just going to stay positive, stay in shape and see what happens."

Reid was the first teammate to kneel next to Colin Kaepernick in the 2016 season.

Last month, Reid said he will no longer kneel during the anthem; however, he will still be active in social-reform efforts.

Reid, a 2013 first-round pick, started 12 of the 13 games he played for the 49ers in 2017, when he had two interceptions, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 66 tackles. He has 10 interceptions, 34 passes defended, one sack and 318 tackles in his career.

The 49ers used Reid in a hybrid linebacker role on occasion last season, but he is expected to play safety only for the Bengals if he signs with them.