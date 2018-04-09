Home / Sports News / NFL

Patriots' Bill Belichick ripped Rob Gronkowski for using TB12 Method

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 9, 2018 at 12:51 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick chastised tight end Rob Gronkowski for using quarterback Tom Brady's diet and exercise in his daily routine, the Boston Herald reported.

Belichick made the point of Gronkowski's allegiance to Brady's patented TB12 Method in front of players early last season, per the report.

According to the article, "maybe that was Belichick's not-so-subtle way of trying to keep everyone from jumping ship on the team's training staff."

Tensions between Belichick, Brady and the quarterback's long-time trainer Alex Guerrero surfaced publicly in December.

ESPN.com reported that many players on the Patriots felt pressure when deciding whether to train at the TB12 clinic -- thereby drawing the ire of Belichick -- or working out with the team's training staff. Belichick reportedly revoked Guerrero's access to the Patriots sidelines and any of the team's headquarters, per the ESPN.com story.

As for the diet and exercise routine, Gronkowski has shed approximately five pounds and weighs around 260, the Boston Herald reported.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
2018 Masters: Patrick Reed wins green jacket 2018 Masters: Patrick Reed wins green jacket
Team England basketball players have on-court engagement Team England basketball players have on-court engagement
LeBron James throws down jam, stares down Sixers LeBron James throws down jam, stares down Sixers
Cavaliers get break with back-to-backs vs. Knicks Cavaliers get break with back-to-backs vs. Knicks
Nationals' Bryce Harper swats MLB-leading 6th home run Nationals' Bryce Harper swats MLB-leading 6th home run