Patriots' Bill Belichick ripped Rob Gronkowski for using TB12 Method

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick chastised tight end Rob Gronkowski for using quarterback Tom Brady's diet and exercise in his daily routine, the Boston Herald reported.

Belichick made the point of Gronkowski's allegiance to Brady's patented TB12 Method in front of players early last season, per the report.

According to the article, "maybe that was Belichick's not-so-subtle way of trying to keep everyone from jumping ship on the team's training staff."

Tensions between Belichick, Brady and the quarterback's long-time trainer Alex Guerrero surfaced publicly in December.

ESPN.com reported that many players on the Patriots felt pressure when deciding whether to train at the TB12 clinic -- thereby drawing the ire of Belichick -- or working out with the team's training staff. Belichick reportedly revoked Guerrero's access to the Patriots sidelines and any of the team's headquarters, per the ESPN.com story.

As for the diet and exercise routine, Gronkowski has shed approximately five pounds and weighs around 260, the Boston Herald reported.