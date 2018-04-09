Odell Beckham Jr. reports to New York Giants' offseason workout program

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reported for the opening of the team's offseason conditioning program, coach Pat Shurmur said on Monday.

Shurmur admitted during an early-morning conference call that he hadn't seen Beckham as of yet, but knows that the three-time Pro Bowl selection is "in the building."

"I really believe Odell is a professional. He wants to be great," Shurmur said, via the team's official Twitter feed. "He understands the importance of the offseason. He's a competitive guy. Again, we had already started communicating before all that communication kind of got out there and was talked about to great deal. He's a professional and I'm glad he's here today."

Attending voluntary workouts is a show of good faith for Beckham, who is seeking a long-term contract that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid players. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

Shurmur said Monday he doesn't know how long Beckham plans to stay with the Giants during the rest of the offseason program.

"I'm not overthinking this," Shurmur said. "This is the first day of work, this is the first opportunity for all of us to be here together and I think it's important that Odell is here. I'm looking forward to him getting one day better by being here. I'm looking forward to him inspiring some of his teammates to get better because he's here and he's a terrific player. I think we can all learn from one another."

Beckham has been the subject of plenty of news in the offseason, most notably the Giants failing to declare him as "untouchable" and reportedly listening to trade offers.

Speculation about a potential Beckham trade has been ratcheted up in recent weeks due to the impasse involving his contract negotiations.

While the Giants are on record as saying that they are not openly shopping Beckham, that does not mean they will not listen to offers.

Teams are expected to attach two first-round draft picks in any proposal that includes him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported recently, citing a league source.

Beckham had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle sustained in October. Without him, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.