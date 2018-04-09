New Broncos punter Marquette King: 'Denver's a punter's paradise'

Marquette King is relishing the opportunity to routinely punt in a high altitude.

King, who signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Broncos last week, has flourished in five career games in Denver. He has averaged 50.03 gross yards and 45.51 net yards while kicking in the Rocky Mountains, and 46.48 and 40.68, respectively, when extending his leg everywhere else.

"Denver's a punter's paradise," King told Peter King of SI.com. "The ball definitely travels a lot further. I've always enjoyed punting out here in the altitude just because the ball travels further."

The Oakland Raiders released King last week, and multiple media outlets reported it was because new head coach Jon Gruden had personality issues with the punter.

Gruden reportedly made the decision to release King, which shaved $2.9 million from the salary cap. The Raiders had signed King to a five-year, $16.5 million contract extension a year ago.

A second-team All-Pro selection in 2016, King ranked sixth in the NFL in punting average last season at 47.4 yards per kick.

King appeared in 80 regular-season games and one playoff contest during his first five seasons with Oakland.

The 29-year-old King is the only player in NFL history to record at least a 40-yard net punting average in each of his first five seasons.

King was signed by the Raiders in 2012 as a college free agent from Fort Valley State University.