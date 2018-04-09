Marcus Mariota stays at Special Olympics event until every kid makes catch

April 9 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota wouldn't leave a Special Olympics event in Nashville until every child participating caught one of his passes.

Mariota participated in the event Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans posted videos of the quarterback playing catch with children on their home field. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was also in attendance for the Music City Blitz.

"It gives the experience for your average day couch potato, average Joe to come out and play and be a pro," Special Olympics of Tennessee president Adam Germek said in a Twitter video from the Titans.

Our QB showing love to the @SOTennessee athletes this morning. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nMPuhPnjYD — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 7, 2018

The children participated in flag football at Nissan Stadium.

"I just like seeing their faces light up," Mariota said in a video for the Titans. "I enjoy being around them. I think they've got such a great perspective on life and they are always so happy."

"I heard one of our @SOTennessee athletes say this was the best day of his life." #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/pH2Z6ngbkA — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 8, 2018

