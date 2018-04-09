Green Bay Packers receiver arrested for bomb joke at Los Angeles airport

An apparent attempt at humor by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis quickly escalated into a serious matter at Los Angeles International Airport.

Multiple media outlets reported that Davis was arrested on a misdemeanor count of making criminal threats at the airport on Sunday.

TMZ Sports reported that Davis was asked routine security-related questions about the contents of his checked luggage at a Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter. At that point, Davis allegedly turned to his female traveling companion and asked, "Did you remember to pack the explosives?"

The apparent attempt at humor wasn't appreciated by security, as the 24-year-old Davis was taken into custody by LAX police before being released from jail after posting $15,000 bond. The woman with Davis was not arrested, LAX police confirmed to ESPN.

Davis' preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 3.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis," the Packers said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

Davis has eight receptions for 94 yards while appearing in 27 career games over the past two seasons with Green Bay, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.