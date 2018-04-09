Home / Sports News / NFL

Free-agent linebacker Connor Barwin to visit Arizona Cardinals

April 9, 2018
Free-agent linebacker Connor Barwin is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Barwin recorded 34 tackles and five sacks in 14 games with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The 31-year-old Barwin has 354 tackles and 54.5 sacks in 126 contests over a nine-year career that's also included stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

Barwin has six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries during his career that began as a second-round pick by the Texans in the 2009 NFL Draft.

