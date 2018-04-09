Former Atlanta Falcons CB Jalen Collins suspended for fourth time

Cornerback Jalen Collins' search for a new team will be more difficult after Collins was suspended by the NFL for the first 10 games of the 2018 season, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

This would be the fourth suspension for Collins, who last played an NFL game in 2016 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

The reason for his latest suspension is unclear.

He was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, then suspended for the first 10 games of the 2017 season. He was released by the Falcons in November 2017, and subsequently suspended four more games in December 2017.

Collins' suspensions have been for violating both the league's substance-abuse policy and the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Now a free agent after going unclaimed on waivers, Collins may not be signed by any team for 2018 since he won't be eligible for the first 10 games.

Collins, the Falcons' second-round draft pick in 2015, started six of the eight games he played in 2016, and he had two interceptions and 10 passes defensed in those eight games.

He also started two games as a rookie in 2015.