Odell Beckham Jr. to attend New York Giants' offseason workout program

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to be in attendance Monday for the start of the New York Giants' offseason workout program, multiple media outlets reported.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Beckham is scheduled to fly from Los Angeles to New Jersey on Sunday and visit the Quest Diagnostics Training Center the following day to "check in, workout in the gym and meet with some people."

Beckham has been the subject of plenty of news in the offseason, most notably the Giants failing to declare the three-time Pro Bowl selection as "untouchable" and reportedly listening to trade offers.

New coach Pat Shurmur said last month he expected Beckham to be in attendance for the team's offseason program, which is voluntary under the collective bargaining agreement. Beckham has been working out in Los Angeles most of this offseason.

Speculation about a potential Beckham trade has been ratcheted up in recent weeks due to the impasse involving his contract negotiations.

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle sustained in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

While the Giants are on record as saying that they are not openly shopping Beckham, that does not mean they will not listen to offers.

Teams are expected to attach two first-round draft picks in any proposal that includes him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported recently, citing a league source.

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.