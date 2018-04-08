Johnny Manziel tosses touchdown pass in Spring League game

Johnny Manziel threw for a touchdown and completed 9 of 15 passes for 82 yards in his first game in The Spring League, a minor league that the former NFL and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback hopes will help jumpstart his career.

The game in Austin, Texas, was Manziel's first in 832 days, and he admitted that the contest was sloppy at best. The North posted an 11-7 win over Manziel's South squad, for what it's worth.

"It's disappointing, some of the things that happened," Manziel told ESPN, "But nevertheless, it's a huge step for me. I put pads back on. A lot of people wrote me off just to even get to this point. I'm definitely emotional about it. I'm definitely happy about it. This isn't the end goal for me, but I'm having fun again. I have a smile on my face."

Manziel scrambled to his right and tossed an off-balance throw to the back of the end zone to former Baylor receiver Antwan Goodley for a one-yard touchdown.

Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) reminded us yesterday how electrifying he can be. Welcome back, sir. Many more good times ahead. #comebackszn #TheSpringLeague pic.twitter.com/k1MpLfmQqR — The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) April 8, 2018

The 25-year-old Manziel, who could also play in another Spring League game on Thursday, said he's hoping an NFL team will sign him. However, he said he would make a two-year commitment to the Canadian Football League if that's the alternative. His CFL rights are owned by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"The message that I'm sending is showing up every day and going to meetings," he said. "Being engaged in everything that is going on during practice and in the game. I can't control what is going on [with NFL teams' interests] and I don't know what's going on in NFL meetings. If that's the case, if the NFL is something that pops up, cool. If not, I'm going to work until I get back there. We'll see how things play out."

Manziel, the 22nd overall selection in the 2014 draft by Cleveland, played 15 games over two seasons for the Browns. He completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven fumbles.

He had significant problems off the field. Manziel was investigated by Dallas police in 2016 for domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped when he agreed to undergo counseling.

Manziel entered a rehabilitation center in 2015 and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.