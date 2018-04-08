Former 49ers, Raiders LB Aldon Smith arrested for violating bail condition

Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith has been arrested for the third time in two months.

TMZ Sports reported that Smith, the seventh overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, was arrested on Friday night for violating the terms of his bail. Smith wears an electronic monitoring device (GPS) as well as another that reveals blood-alcohol in sweat (SCRAM).

Smith pleaded not guilty to "domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism" in March, according to Josh Koehn of SFGate.com, after he was accused of assaulting a woman in a San Francisco home.

"Unfortunately through these circumstances, Aldon and I are no longer together," his fiancee, Shawna McKnight, told TMZ. "Although it's with a heavy heart, I truly wish him the best and pray he gets the help he needs. I will always have love for him, but at this point I'm simply the victim in this ongoing case."

Smith has been arrested for violating the terms of a protective order stemming from the domestic violence arrest and has been issued a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

His latest brush with the law had him jailed this time, with a bail set of $500,000. His court hearing is listed for Wednesday.

Smith, who appeared in five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, continually has faced legal issues.

He's been charged with DUI on three separate occasions since 2012 and was charged with three counts of felony possession of illegal firearms in 2013 before having those charges reduced to misdemeanors.

The Raiders released him on March 5 after he was accused of domestic violence. He hasn't played since 2015.

Smith was a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012. He has 47.5 career sacks, including 19.5 in 2012.