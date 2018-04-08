Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith: 'I'm feeling great now'

Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith has no complaints about his health after a balky back -- and other injuries -- forced him to miss three games and parts of two others last season.

"I'm feeling great now," Smith told the team's website on Saturday while attending a football camp held by teammate Tyrone Crawford.

"Actually, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in a while. I've taken this offseason to get back into it a little early and try to take care of my body a little more. I'm just doing the little small [rehab] things and I just feel awesome right now."

The 27-year-old Smith is pleased with the progress he's seen from his offseason rehabilitation.

"I went to California and went to a facility out there and starting training and rehabbing a little early," Smith said. "We just worked on the little things like stretching and taking pressure off my back and opening up my hips a little bit. It's just little things but I'm feeling great."

Smith's absence in a Week 10 game against Atlanta was costly, as Falcons pass rusher Adrian Clayborn registered six sacks in a 27-7 rout of Dallas.

The Cowboys saw their offense drop from fifth overall to 14th last season, with quarterback Dak Prescott's sacks being elevated from 25 (in 2016) to 32 in 2017.